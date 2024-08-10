Up to 15,000 people take part in anti-racism rally in Belfast

Up to 15,000 people have taken part in an anti-racism rally in Belfast, following a week of rioting and disorder in the city.

Saturday’s protest started at Writer’s Square, where a huge crowd assembled, many holding placards with anti-racism and pro-migrant messages.

Organised by the United Against Racism group, the protesters made their way to City Hall in Belfast, chanting “When migrants’ rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back”.

Many waved Palestinian and Pride flags, with homemade placards that included Belfast-themed messages “scundered for racists” and “Ulster says yeooo to migrants”.

Demonstrators take part in a United Against Racism rally in Belfast, chanting and carrying placards (PA)

It came after around a thousand people gathered in the city for a counter-protest against several hundred anti-immigration demonstrators on Friday evening.

A heavy police presence and barriers were put in place to keep the two groups apart at Belfast City Hall, while Donegall Square North and Wellington Place were closed to traffic for several hours.

More than 120 groups took part in Saturday’s demonstration.

Up to a dozen people made speeches on a stage outside City Hall, including women from migrant groups, a representative from a racial equality group, union representatives, politicians and a migrant whose business was attacked last week.

The Belfast community was praised for its inclusivity by migrants who spoke to the crowd (PA)

Areeg Fareh, from Anaka Women’s Collective, said: “We have made Northern Ireland our home. We are in communities all around the city.

“Yes, we have experienced racism. It is challenging and it hurts but most people here have shown us kindness and understanding.

“We bring skills and knowledge in a diverse range of areas, from medicine to engineering, to business and computers to art and culture. We have much to give and want to share with you all.”

Raied Al-Wazzan, who is vice chairman of the Northern Ireland Council for Racial Equality and a Muslim who has lived in Belfast for more than four decades, told the crowd that he “feels proud” to have chosen the city to make his home.

“Today, I can see lots of good people around me from every corner of Northern Ireland, from every religion and age and every political background,” he added.

“Ethnic minorities are part of the fabric of Belfast. I have spent 43 years of my life here contributing to this community. And I am going to stay here.

“And I will not go away.”

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “Belfast, it’s great to see so many of its citizens here today in defiance of the Islamophobic and racist violence and thuggery that we have witnessed the past week.

“Belfast is a welcome, progressive and forward-looking inclusive city. It’s a place I am proud to call home.

“It’s a place which is proudly diverse. It is the home of emancipation, of anti-fascism, of civil rights, community organising and the one that resisted oppression and discrimination.

“The seeds of Islamophobia and racist violence and destruction and thuggery are disgusting and not reflective of the Belfast we love and know.”

SDLP MP for South Belfast Claire Hanna said: “Thank you for being here to stand up to racism and Islamophobia and thank you for pushing back on the joyless empty rhetoric from the same people who look for new ways to divide our community and look for new wedges to divide through this society.

“Grifters trying to take people down another dead end, distorting the world views of others who are tired and easily preyed on.

People of all ages joined the peaceful rally (PA)

“Thank you for pushing back on the mind-binding logic on the people who stood here yesterday with placards saying ‘protect our kids’, but who sent 10 and 12-year-olds to skirmish with the police.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “15,000 people are here to say no to racism and the poison of fascism and that migrants are welcome.

“Refugees are not the enemy. This city is an anti-fascist city and the racists will not win.

“Everywhere they attempt to spread their poison, we will be there to oppose them every step of the way.

“The racists do not represent the majority, they thrive off despair and hate and exploit people’s fears and anger and the antidote to politics of fear is politics of hope.

“We say people have every right to be angry but your enemies are not refugees or migrants, your enemies are billionaires and politicians who have wrecked our society.”

Saeb Shaath, who owns a Middle Eastern shop in Belfast, said: “There are 3,000 asylum seekers in Northern Ireland. They are not illegal immigrants. They came here because bombs landed on their houses, war came to them and they wanted sanctuary.

“The wars are caused by who? By the imperialists and the Zionists.”

Bashir, a supermarket manager in Belfast whose business was burned in violent scenes following an anti-immigrant protest, said: “It is really lovely to see all of the beautiful faces around me.

“They call me the unofficial mayor of Belfast, can you believe that?

“15,000 people today. What a number. I’m so proud as a Muslim and part of your community and as someone who has lived in Belfast for over five years.

“Four days ago when I was working, six guys wearing masks attacked me, and I was almost killed.

“At the same time, our shop was burning down. I saw all that fire eating our shop, nothing left. Just ashes.

“For what? For nothing.”

Police have planned a significant operation ahead of the planned protests over the weekend.

Rioting erupted across the UK due to misinformation online that the suspect in the stabbing of three young girls in Southport last month was a Muslim asylum seeker.

Since last Saturday, businesses, homes and people have been targeted by anti-immigrant protesters across Belfast.

A total of 26 people have been arrested as part of investigations into disorder in recent days, with 22 people charged.