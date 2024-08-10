Tory councillor’s partner in court over tweet urging attacks on asylum hotels

The partner of a Tory councillor has appeared in court charged with one count of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred, over a tweet calling for attacks on asylum seekers.

Lucy Connolly, 41, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on morning via a live link and did not enter a plea.

The court heard it is alleged that Connolly, from Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, posted on X, formerly Twitter, on the day of the Southport knife killings saying: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care… If that makes me racist, so be it.”

District Judge Rahim Allen-Khimani told Connolly the matter is “too serious for this court to deal with”.

She was remanded in custody until her next court appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.

Connolly, who has dark shoulder-length hair and was wearing a pink jumper, is the partner of Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly.