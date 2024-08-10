Navy escorts two Chinese ships travelling through Channel to Russian navy day

A Royal Navy warship kept a close eye on two Chinese vessels as they sailed through the English Channel on their way to and from Russian navy day celebrations.

Plymouth-based HMS Richmond monitored the Chinese Jiaozuo and Honghu ships as they passed the UK twice in three weeks, on their journey to St Petersburg and back.

HMS Richmond took over surveillance of the Jiaozuo, a 7500-tonne destroyer, and Honghu, a 23,400-tonne supply ship, from the French Commandant Blaison ship, and then passed on monitoring duties to the Belgian navy patrol ship Pollux.

HMS Richmond then resumed monitoring two weeks later as the Chinese vessels headed towards the Dover Strait on their way back.

Chinese destroyer Jiaozuo (top) and support vessel Honghu travel through the English Channel (Ministry of Defence/PA)

The frigate used its Brigand helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron as well as cutting-edge sensors and visual contact to maintain a constant watch on the two vessels.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said: “These escorts are a clear demonstration of how the Royal Navy continues to protect the sovereignty of UK waters. Working closely with our allies to support Euro-Atlantic security is a top priority for this Government.

“I thank the crew of HMS Richmond for conducting a safe and professional transit and all they do in keeping our nation secure at home, and strong abroad.”

Commander Richard Kemp of the HMS Richmond said: “Close monitoring of foreign vessels in UK waters is routine business for the Royal Navy and ensures their compliance with maritime law and respect for UK sovereignty.

“By maintaining a visible and persistent presence, the Royal Navy demonstrates our commitment to the Nato alliance and in maintaining maritime security, which is crucial to our national interests.”

Chinese navy ships do not often travel through the English Channel, but Royal Navy ships monitored the Chinese Xian in 2019, when it sailed to Russia’s navy Day, which the country celebrates annually in July.