Worcester Bosch to change hydrogen boiler ads over green marketing concerns

Boiler manufacturer Worcester Bosch has agreed to change the marketing around its hydrogen boilers as “future-proofing” people’s homes, after the UK’s competition watchdog raised concerns about misleading customers.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was concerned Worcester Bosch was giving the “false impression that consumers would reduce their carbon footprint and ‘future-proof’ their heating system” by buying the products.

The investigation focused on Worcester Bosch’s “hydrogen-blend ready” home boilers that cost up to £3,200.

“In fact, a consumer would be in the same position with other boilers on the market and, most likely, the one currently in their home,” the CMA said on Friday.

The watchdog said it is concerned Worcester Bosch did not make it clear to consumers that it is uncertain whether hydrogen might be used for home heating systems in the future.

Representatives of the boiler industry have recently sought to promote the large-scale rollout of hydrogen for domestic heating as a replacement for the gas used to heat the majority of British homes.

Proponents say it would avoid households having to replace gas boilers with heat pumps, which are the front-runner for mass low-carbon domestic heating, but would also force a much larger shake-up of the gas boiler industry.

In 2023, trade body the Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA) admitted to the Guardian newspaper that it was trying to delay the introduction of government measures to speed up the take-up of heat pumps. The EUA lists Worcester Bosch as a member.

Heat pumps are the current frontrunner for the future of domestic heating, but would require a shake-up of the gas boiler industry (Alamy/PA)

But multiple studies – including one by the UK’s infrastructure watchdog last year – have indicated that hydrogen is unsuitable as a large-scale replacement for current gas boilers in homes.

After the CMA’s probe, Worcester Bosch has formally committed to take steps to ensure it does not mislead consumers on the environmental benefits of hydrogen boilers and “future-proofing” of its boilers.

It has agreed to withdraw or change its advertising around the boilers across all marketing channels

The company said it would also contact its network of installers and retailers and ask them to remove or change any marketing material relating to the complaint.

A large-scale replacement of gas boilers is likely over the coming years to decarbonise the UK’s housing stock (Joe Giddens/PA)

Hayley Fletcher, interim senior director of consumer protection at the CMA, said: “Around 1.6 million people buy a new boiler in the UK each year – a big decision that can cost thousands of pounds.

“With people increasingly concerned about their impact on the environment and the cost of bills, it is vital that consumers can make well-informed decisions.

“Our action – including the changes secured from Worcester Bosch – will help to ensure that consumers looking for a new heating system are provided with clear and accurate information.”

A spokesperson for Worcester Bosch said: “The CMA has concluded its investigation into marketing practices with regards to ‘hydrogen blend ready boilers’ with our full cooperation.

“We have agreed ‘undertakings‘ with the CMA in relation to our marketing practices of those products.”