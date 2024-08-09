Serving police officer found not guilty of misconduct in a public office

A serving Kent Police officer has been found not guilty of misconduct in a judicial or public office for “abusing his position for a sexual purpose”.

Pc Matthew Peall, 47, who is based in Canterbury, had been suspended from duty since being charged with the offence.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court returned a unanimous verdict shortly before 11.40am on Friday, having been in deliberation for around two- and-a-half hours.

Kent Police said in a statement: “Pc Matthew Peall of Kent Police has been found not guilty of misconduct in a public office following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

“The charge related to an allegation he had pursued an inappropriate relationship with a witness during the course of a burglary investigation in Canterbury between October and December 2019, investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“Pc Peall has been suspended from duty since the allegations were first reported and disciplinary proceedings will now continue following the outcome of the criminal case.”