PSNI appeals to public after violent disorder continues

Police in Northern Ireland have appealed to the public to not allow criminals to hide in their communities, following another night of disorder.

The PSNI said it responded to several race-related hate crime incidents and other disorder on Thursday night.

Officers dealt with a number of reports of criminal damage to property including a car being set on fire and a window of a house being broken in Benburb Street.

Windows of a house were also smashed in Kilburn Street, both in south Belfast.

Elsewhere, a number of bins were set on fire in Castlereagh Street in east Belfast and police were attacked by a group of masked men who threw bricks and masonry at officers in Flora Street.

Officers were not injured in the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “Our officers dealt with a fifth night of incidents such as criminal damage, disorder and arson.

“Those who are intent on causing disorder or committing offences, need to think of the consequences of their actions.

“Yesterday we issued six images of people we want to speak to in relation to this recent disorder.

“One individual has since been identified and we thank the public for their assistance with this.

“Please look at these images and let us know if you can identify any of these individuals.

“I am also appealing to the public directly, do not let these criminals hide in your community.

“Anyone with any information which can help identify any of these individuals should contact us.”

A Major Incident Public Portal for people to submit information, images and footage has been established on mipp.police.uk.

The PSNI has asked the National Police Co-ordination Centre for additional officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation.