Police forces issue more CCTV images in appeals to identify disorder suspects

Police forces across the country have released more CCTV images of people they would like to identify following widespread disorder over the past week.

Merseyside Police issued images of 12 people on Friday as part of an investigation into recent disorder in the county which saw 52 arrests and 22 people charged.

The force said it expects “these numbers are only going to increase” as a specialist team reviews hundreds of hours of footage and images.

Cleveland Police published images of 20 people it hopes to identify regarding disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday and said its officers still had more than 100 people they wished to identify.

There has not been any large-scale disorder in the area since, the force added.

Cleveland Police published images of 20 people it hopes to identify following disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday (Cleveland Police/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “For those who chose to take part in the violent disorder across Teesside, my message to you is this – don’t think that because you have not been arrested yet that you won’t be.

“You will. You will be arrested, charged and put before the courts. There is nowhere to hide.”

Images were also released by South Yorkshire Police in a continuing appeal to identify a number of people in connection with mass disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police issued images of 22 people its officers want to speak to following outbreaks of disorder in Manchester city centre and Bolton town centre over the weekend.

Disorder broke out in Piccadilly Gardens and outside a supermarket on Mosley Street – both in Manchester city centre – on Saturday, with protesters and police clashing in Bolton town centre the following day.

Avon and Somerset Police also appealed for help identifying people they wish to speak to in relation to violent disorder in Bristol on Saturday which has so far seen 20 people arrested and five charged.

Police issued their photos after incidents which followed the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport last week.