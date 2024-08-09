Met officer charged with misconduct after sharing CCTV images of alleged rape

A Metropolitan Police officer is facing two charges of misconduct after possessing and sharing CCTV images of the rape of a woman.

PC Adam Aspinall Da Encarnacao, who is attached to the policing team in West Area, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 12.

The Met confirmed he has been suspended from duty.

The charges relate to the inappropriate possession and sharing of CCTV images concerning the alleged rape of one woman and the rape of another.

One of the women is Natalie Shotter, 37, who died on 17 July 2021 in Southall Park after a night out with friends.

The second woman has also been informed, a spokesperson for the Met confirmed.

Encarnacao was arrested on September 12 2022 and immediately suspended from duty. He was then charged with two counts of misconduct in public office on July 3, the force said.

The matter is being investigated by professional standards officers.