Man who encouraged riot online becomes first from Wales to be jailed amid unrest

A man who encouraged people on social media to start a riot has become the first person from Wales to be convicted and jailed amid the recent unrest across the UK.

Richard David Williams, 34, posted about taking part in a riot and shared a derogatory meme about migrants in a local Facebook group dedicated to protests, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Williams, of Buckley, Flintshire, was sentenced to three months in prison at Mold Magistrates’ Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one count of sending menacing messages via a public communication network.

He had been arrested on Wednesday after police officers identified him as the social media user behind the online activity and was charged by the CPS within 24 hours.

Jenny Hopkins, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Cymru/Wales, said: “Williams wrongly thought that he could spread derogatory and menacing content from behind a computer screen.

“Despite not taking part in unrest himself, he used social media to encourage others to engage in violent behaviour.

“I hope today’s result sends a clear message to those using the internet to sow division – your actions have consequences and you will be prosecuted.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman of North Wales Police said: “This serves as a timely reminder that North Wales Police takes any allegation of criminality, whether committed online or in person, extremely seriously.

“Those who post online in a criminally irresponsible way must realise they will be located, swiftly investigated, and placed before the court.”