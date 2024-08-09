Katie Price ordered to attend next court hearing with ‘no ifs or buts’ by judge

Katie Price must attend a further hearing in relation to her bankruptcies later in August with “no ifs or buts”, a judge has said.

The former glamour model appeared remotely at a hearing before a specialist bankruptcy judge at the Rolls Building on Friday, hours after being detained at Heathrow Airport.

During the short hearing in London, Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer ordered Ms Price to give an “undertaking” to the court that she would attend a further hearing to face questions over her finances on August 27 at 10.30am.

He said: “You have to attend that date, no ifs or buts, no going abroad, no holidays.”

Ms Price confirmed that she understood that she must attend and later added: “I will move my diary for it.”

The hearing was held at the Rolls Building, but Ms Price attended via a video link from an office of High Court enforcement staff at the Royal Courts of Justice nearby after arriving on foot on Friday afternoon.

Wearing a beige outfit and a black head covering, the 46-year-old was accompanied by another woman throughout the hearing whom she described as an “appropriate adult”.

Ms Price was arrested at Heathrow on Thursday evening upon returning to the UK, after a different judge issued a warrant on July 30 for failing to attend a previous hearing.

The PA news agency understands that she was bailed the same night, with Judge Schaffer discharging the arrest warrant at the end of Friday’s hearing.

Ms Price asked the judge whether she could attend the hearing later this month remotely, saying: “Am I able to do it by Zoom or in a side room?”

“No,” the judge replied.

She said that she did not have legal representation, telling the court: “I have tried to get legal advice but have been charged £50,000 upfront.”

She continued: “I can’t get legal aid because I earn. I don’t know what to do on this.”