Katie Price arrives at court in London for bankruptcy hearing following arrest

Katie Price has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for a hearing related to her bankruptcies following her arrest at Heathrow Airport.

The former glamour model arrived on foot through the main entrance wearing a beige outfit and black head covering on Friday, surrounded by photographers, ahead of a hearing due to start at 2pm.

Ms Price was detained at Heathrow on her return to the UK on Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police previously said.

The PA news agency understands Ms Price was bailed by an out-of-hours magistrate on Thursday night (PA)

The 46-year-old’s arrest came after a warrant was issued by a judge on July 30 over her failure to attend a previous hearing, where she was due to face questions about her finances in a specialist bankruptcy court.

The PA news agency understands Ms Price, who was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year, was bailed by an out-of-hours magistrate on Thursday night.

Friday’s hearing before Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer will be held at the Rolls Building, but Ms Price is expected to attend by video link from an office of High Court enforcement staff at the Royal Courts of Justice nearby.

At the hearing last month, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton issued an arrest warrant for Ms Price, claiming she received “very clear warnings” that she must attend court.

Ms Price wore a beige outfit and a black head covering on her arrival to the court (PA)

Judge Burton said that an arrest warrant was not issued “lightly” but that Ms Price had offered only “piecemeal co-operation” and failed to provide the “most basic information” in relation to her bankruptcies.

At the same hearing, the judge ordered that Ms Price must deliver six of her vehicles to the trustee of her bankruptcies to help pay off money owed, including a pink Range Rover.

Following her first bankruptcy in 2019, Ms Price was ordered at a hearing in February this year to pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans to the trustee until February 2027.

She was then declared bankrupt for a second time in March due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 owed to HM Revenue & Customs.