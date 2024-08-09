Judge warns people observing or participating in disorder will be refused bail

A judge in Belfast has warned those caught observing or taking part in public disorder will be refused bail, as four men appeared in court charged in relation to recent riots in the city.

Judge Rafferty said that someone’s presence, including a “curious observer”, at disorder involves them in such disorder as he refused two bail applications.

A police officer told the court that police have been dealing with serious ongoing public disorder in Belfast in recent days.

Cameron Armstrong, 18, of Lewis Gardens in Belfast, was charged with rioting.

A vehicle is set alight in Belfast following an anti-Islamic protest outside Belfast City Hall (PA)

The court heard, on Wednesday, serious disorder broke out in the Connswater area of east Belfast, and that a police air observer was watching the disorder around the Grand Parade and Bloomfield Road areas.

Shortly before midnight, the air observer captured footage of a man, who the court was told was “heavily involved” in the disorder, breaking off from the group and run from Laburnum Street on to the Newtownards Road where he stopped at the Glider stop on the Holywood arches.

“A detailed description of this male was transmitted to the police.

“A police unit made their way to this location and observed the male matching description given at the Glider stop,” the officer added.

“Upon appearing to see police, he ran across the Holywood Road towards CS Lewis.

“Police Air Support continued to monitor the male and observed him entering a property on Lewis Gardens.

“Police attended this address and knocked on the door.

“The occupant eventually opened the door wearing only only a pair of grey tracksuit bottoms.

“The occupant was identified as the defendant.

“Clothing was seized by police including a black North Face jacket confirmed by Cameron as the jacket he was wearing while at Connswater and matches the description given by air support observer to uniformed officers on the ground.”

He added that police objected to bail on the basis of high risk of reoffending, risk to the public and risk of damage to property.

“The United Kingdom is currently seeing a huge spike in public disorder and racial undertones,” the police officer added.

“This has seen police attacked and businesses belonging to ethnic backgrounds being attacked and burned.

“Over the last few days, Belfast has bore the brunt and experienced mass civil unrest.

“Businesses have been burnt out, and investigations are ongoing into that.

“Further unrest has continued in multiple areas within the city over multiple nights, with further disorder expected.

“The defendant was involved in rioting in the area of Connswater, which saw violent disorder, petrol bombs, fireworks and different projectiles thrown at police and extensive damage caused to poverty.

“Police have received more information that more disorder is likely to happen in the coming days and that it also pertains to tonight and given the defendant lives in Belfast, police are fearful that if released, he will engage in further disorder.”

Armstrong’s solicitor said that his client has never come to the attention of police before, adding that while Armstrong admits he was on the “periphery” of the scene, he denies being involved in any of the disorder.

The court was told that the accused left the scene when petrol bombs had been thrown.

When asked by Judge Rafferty what he was doing at the scene, the defence solicitor told the court that Armstrong had gone to the area “to have a look”.

The court also heard that the accused’s sister had spoken to him beforehand and asked him to return home and not get involved.

The solicitor added that Armstrong had made a “very ill thought out decision” and went to see what was happening.

“Surely his presence at disorder involves him in disorder,” the judge said.

“He doesn’t have to throw a petrol bomb or brick to be involved in disorder, if he’s present at disorder.”

Refusing bail, Judge Rafferty said: “Anybody involving themselves in this type of behaviour, this type of disorder, be an active participant or a curious observer can expect to be, save for the most exceptional circumstances, remanded into custody, and this defendant is remanded into custody.”

PSNI officers man road blocks in Belfast following an anti-Islamic protest outside Belfast City Hall (PA)

Colin Moneypenny, 33, of Dhu Varren Crescent in Belfast also appeared before Belfast Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of throwing a petrol bomb with the intention to cause damage to police property, causing criminal damage to a police vehicle, resisting police, rioting and possession of a petrol bomb on August 8.

A police officer told the court that a large crowd had gathered in the Connswater area of Belfast, where they were throwing missiles at police.

The court was told that officers claimed to see a masked Moneypenny emerge from the crowd and throw a petrol bomb at a police Land Rover.

“Colin Moneypenny ran off and police drove after him and observed that his mask drop to reveal a light coloured goatee beard, and he then made off,” the officer added.

“Police patrol later observed Colin Moneypenny standing at the roundabout at the junction of Connswater link.

“Police alighted from their vehicle and challenged him to get on the floor. He failed to comply with any instructions and resisted furiously before he was arrested for riotous behaviour, criminal damage, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.”

A defence barrister for Moneypenny told the court that he was aware that making a bail application was like “rolling a very large boulder up a very steep hill”.

“I appreciate the current climate makes it very difficult.

“But nevertheless, the case against Mr Moneypenny, there are a number of discrepancies and differences in terms of the way the assailant is described,” the barrister added.

The court was told that Moneypenny has a short criminal record and a learning disability.

“Notwithstanding the very understandable concerns that police have in the current climate, this is an individual who on very strict conditions could be released on bail to his mother’s address, which is a preferential address in terms of locality,” the solicitor added.

The barrister told the court that Moneypenny was in the area with a number of friends and went to McDonald’s but found it was closed and then went to the demonstration to “spectate”.

“He very fiercely denies that he was involved in any way,” he added.

Judge Rafferty said: “He understands that even his presence at such a scene can signify?

“As I’ve already indicated to other applicants, even presence at the scene of these disturbances is enough at this stage.

“I’ve no confidence that the applicant’s behaviour could be properly and sufficiently be monitored.

“In the circumstances he’ll be remanded into custody.”

Paul McCaughey, 32, of Gotha Street also in Belfast, was charged with throwing a petrol bomb with the intent to cause damage to a police Land Rover or cause injury to police officers, possessing a petrol bomb and rioting.

There was no application for bail by the accused.

He is to appear before Belfast court again next month.

George Main, 25, of Hatton Drive in Belfast, was also charged with rioting, possessing a petrol bomb, obstructing police, and throwing a petrol bomb to cause damage to a police Land Rover or cause injury to police officers inside the vehicle on August 8.

There was no application for bail and the case was adjourned for four weeks.