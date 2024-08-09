Huw Edwards resigns from two honorary positions at Welsh university

Disgraced ex-BBC TV presenter Huw Edwards has resigned from two honorary positions at his former university in Wales.

There have been calls for the 62-year-old former newsreader’s various honours and awards to be rescinded after he pleaded guilty in July to making indecent images of children.

On Thursday he was stripped of his membership of the prestigious Gorsedd of the Bards Welsh arts association, and a number of other bodies have confirmed they are reviewing his honours.

A Cardiff University spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency on Friday that Edwards resigned from both his honorary professor title in the school of journalism, media and culture, and honorary fellowship.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children (Aaron Chown/PA)

“He is no longer an honorand of the university,” the spokesman said. “Our website listing of honorary fellows has been updated accordingly.”

Edwards, who graduated in French from Cardiff University, is also no longer an honorary fellow of Swansea University, the body confirmed.

A spokesman for York St John University said: “In light of the outcome of legal proceedings on Wednesday July 31 2024, the university’s honorary awards committee has taken the decision to rescind Mr Edwards’ honorary award with immediate effect.”

Edwards became an honorary doctor of letters at the Yorkshire education institution in 2019.

A plaque at Cardiff Castle commemorating the opening of its Interpretation Centre has also been removed, along with an audio guide featuring Edwards’ voice.

Meanwhile Edwards’ honorary fellowship of the Royal Welsh College Of Music And Drama has been withdrawn following a unanimous vote by the college’s board of trustees, a spokesperson for the college said.

Bafta is reviewing seven individual presenter prizes handed to Edwards by the Bafta Cymru Awards between 2002 to 2017.

It is understood that the Baftas won by the BBC when he covered royal events will remain, including the Edwards-fronted coverage of the 2011 wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The BBC confirmed plans on Friday that it is looking at clawing back an estimated £200,000 paid to Edwards between his arrest in November and resignation in April.

A statement from the corporation said if Edwards had “been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money” and added he had “undermined trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute”.

The veteran broadcaster admitted having 41 images on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

Edwards resigned on medical advice after being suspended from the BBC over allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit images.

These accusations were not related to his criminal conviction in July, and the Metropolitan Police said last year no criminal offence had taken place.