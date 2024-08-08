Woman arrested in ‘missing ashes’ probe into funeral directors

A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into a former funeral directors in the Glasgow and Dumbarton areas.

Operation Koine, launched on May 5, is a police investigation into alleged missing ashes and financial misconduct at A Milne Independent Funeral Directors.

The 37-year-old was released pending further inquiries, police said.

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information that could assist their ongoing investigation to contact them through 101 quoting reference 1289 of May 2, or to use the dedicated email address Operationkoine@scotland.police.uk.