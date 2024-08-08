What the papers say – August 8

Anti-racism protesters gathering across the country after more than a week of unrest feature heavily on Thursday’s front pages.

The Times, The Guardian and the Daily Mail all lead on efforts of thousands banding together to “confront the far right”.

The front pages of the Daily Express declares a “united Britain stands firm against thugs” while the Daily Mirror lauds the “power of the people”.

The Daily Telegraph reports Britain “shut up shop” over the riot threat as police officers braced for more than 100 gatherings, many of which failed to materialise.

The Independent says three men have been sentenced to a combined total of more than seven years in jail over the unrest in Southport riots the Prime Minister vowed “swift justice” over the violence.

The i splashes on far-right rioters being banned from attending football matches.

The Metro’s front page says supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin “infiltrated” online groups organising anti-immigration protests.

The Financial Times leads on an asset management company agreeing to pay £215million to investors after it was found to have committed “extremely serious” breaches over investments.

And the Daily Star says cats are actually “sensitive souls”.