Two-thirds of people struggling to afford foreign holiday – survey

Two out of three people (66%) are struggling to afford a foreign holiday, a new survey suggests.

Many of those feeling the pinch are turning to domestic destinations to save money, according to train operator TransPennine Express (TPE), which commissioned the poll of 2,003 UK adults.

A quarter (25%) of respondents said they will not be going on holiday abroad this year because of increased costs.

Some 35% of those surveyed said the price of flights to popular destinations has become too high, while 20% revealed it is the first time they have struggled to afford an overseas break.

TPE customer experience and transformation director Kathryn O’Brien said: “Air fares in particular have never been this high. There’s no doubt we’ve seen the end of the low-cost flight era.

“So it’s no surprise to see people grabbing a £10.20 ticket to the Lake District for their summer holiday.

“Our affordable prices mean that holidaymakers can sit back, relax and make the most of getting together across the North and Scotland.

“We can’t wait to carry thousands of Brits to their summer holiday destinations on our modern, clean and comfortable trains.”

– The survey was conducted by research company Censuswide between July 19 and 23.