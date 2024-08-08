Police lift cordons in dog walker murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a mother-of-six who was found unconscious after taking her dog for a walk have lifted police cordons in her village.

Anita Rose, 57, left her house to take her springer spaniel named Bruce for a walk at around 5am on July 24.

She was found unconscious near Rectory Lane in Brantham at around 6.25am with serious head injuries, Suffolk Police said.

Handout CCTV images issued by Suffolk Police of Anita Rose (Suffolk Police/PA)

The force said she died in hospital four days later.

Officers have spoken to more than 630 people in the course of their investigation to date, taking around 90 statements, but there have been no charges.

There have been three arrests in connection with the inquiry – a man aged in his 20s and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All three were subsequently released on bail.

Two cordons were put in place in the Newmill Lane area on August 3 after officers identified “two additional locations of interest”.

Police said these were lifted on Thursday afternoon.

The force said Ms Rose would have followed one of her usual dog walking routes – starting around 5am at Palfrey Heights, where she turned onto a track road off Brooklands Rise which she followed to Rectory Lane, before turning onto The Chase and the A137 Ipswich Road.

From there she would have turned onto Newmill Lane, reaching the river before turning back and retracing her steps up to Ipswich Road.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen Ms Rose – or anyone else – that morning, especially between 6am and 6.30am, from the top of Newmill Lane, off Ipswich Road, to the track road between the railway line and the Anglia Water sewage treatment plant, near Rectory Lane where Ms Rose was found.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area is urged to get in touch with police.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: “All police cordons in the village have now been lifted, however we are continuing our inquiries including CCTV and data analysis, forensic work and collating messages and statements received.

“Over the last two weeks, we have spoken to more than 630 people, including as part of house-to-house enquiries, and as a result of this approximately 90 statements have been taken.

“We have also received more than 150 messages via our Major Investigation Public Portal and continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”

Detectives continue to search for Ms Rose’s pink zip-up, waterproof jacket which they believe she was wearing immediately prior to the incident.

It is believed to be from an outdoor clothing brand, possibly from Regatta.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of the incident that could help the police is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/41580/24 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.