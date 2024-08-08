New stamps marking the history of the Tower of London

A special set of stamps is being issued marking the history of the Tower of London.

Royal Mail has partnered with Historic Royal Palaces on images of the 10 stamps.

The main set of six stamps show The White Tower; Tower Green and The King’s House; St John’s Chapel; Yeoman Warders; Traitors’ Gate and A Raven of The Tower.

The Tower of London stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

A further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, depict some of the Tower’s famous historic prisoners, Princes Edward and Richard, who became known as the “Princes in the Tower”, Anne Boleyn, Lady Jane Grey – the “nine Days’ Queen” and Sir Walter Raleigh.

David Gold of Royal Mail said: “Over the centuries the Tower of London has played many different roles – from impenetrable fortress to royal residence, menagerie of exotic animals to place of execution, Royal Mint to home of the Crown Jewels.

“These stamps celebrate the myth and legend, ceremony and tradition of one of the most famous buildings in the world.”

Some of a new set of stamps featuring the history, buildings and traditions of the Tower of London (Royal Mail/PA)

Jenny Smyth, licensing manager at Historic Royal Palaces – the charity that cares for the Tower of London – said: “We are delighted that the Royal Mail have joined our licensing programme to commission the first ever set of stamps depicting the Tower of London.

“With nearly 1,000 years of history to its name, we look forward to sharing the stories of the Tower with an even wider audience.”