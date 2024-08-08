More rioters facing jail as one man due in court over appearance at two protests

More rioters are facing jail as suspects across the country continue to appear in court – including one man accused of violent disorder at two separate protests.

Christopher Clayton, 66, is accused of participating in violent disorder in both Liverpool and Rotherham as well as possession of an offensive weapon, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He is due to appear at Leeds District Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Two men were jailed in Liverpool for two years and eight months after admitting violent disorder.

Firefighters tend to a burning police car on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest (Owen Humphreys/PA)

John O’Malley, 43, was identified from footage in the violence on St Luke’s Road in Southport on July 30, with the sentencing judge telling him: “There’s very clear footage showing the developing disorder and you were at the front of what was essentially a baying mob.”

William Morgan, 69, of Walton, Liverpool, was jailed for his part in unrest in which police were attacked and a library was set on fire.

He admitted violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon – a cosh – on County Road in Liverpool on Saturday night, and Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “Your advancing years plainly did not prevent you from playing an active part in a disturbance on County Road.”

Liverpool Crown Court is also due to host the sentencing of Adam and Ellis Wharton, who face jail for burgling a library in the Walton area of the city after it was set on fire.

A couple who became involved in riots in Hartlepool after going to an afternoon bingo session have each been jailed for two years and two months.

Former postmaster and school governor Steven Mailen, 54, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, was described as “one of the main instigators” of a large-scale disturbance on Murray Street.

His partner Ryan Sheers, 29, of Powlett Road, Hartlepool, was bitten on the hip by a police dog during the incident.

A judge said Mailen and Sheers were “at the very forefront of the mob”, and tried to push their way through a police cordon, with Mailen taunting officers and encouraging others to use violence towards them.

In Manchester, a man pleaded guilty to violent disorder after admitting throwing bricks at police during disturbances outside a hotel in the city which was being used to house asylum seekers.

Paul Smith, 21, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning and was remanded in custody after he was seen throwing “what appeared to be a glass beer bottle” during disorder outside the Holiday Inn hotel on July 31.

Steven Miller, 38, who is also charged with violent disorder in connection with the same incident, gave no indication of plea.

Three other men are also due to appear at the same court on Thursday.

Police officers walk past a burnt out police vehicle as they are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Three men are also due to be sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court for violent disorder in the Devon city.

The CPS said two further suspects had been charged with stirring up racial hatred.

Tyler Kay, 26, of Northampton, has been charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court, and Mark Heath, 45, of Lincolnshire, has been charged with publishing material to stir up racial hatred.

A man has also been charged following an investigation into the alleged posting of content online encouraging violence against police officers and promoting public disorder, Cumbria Police said.

Stuart Burns, 41, of Carlisle, has been charged with two counts of an offence under Section 127 of the Communications Act and is due to appear at North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court.

Court appearances linked to rioting across the country are also expected in Hull, Stratford, Sheffield, and South Tyneside Magistrates’ Courts.