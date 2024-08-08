MLA criticises those who ‘conflate’ immigration with public resources issues

An MLA has hit out at those who “conflate” issues around public resources with immigration, describing it as “negligent and dangerous”.

Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl criticised politicians who qualify their condemnation of racist attacks with references to “legitimate concerns”, saying it prioritises perpetrators over victims.

The South Belfast MLA, who grew up in Zimbabwe, told the Northern Ireland Assembly that “legitimate concerns do not validate illegitimate protest”.

Unions protest at Stormont as MLAs returned from summer recess for an Assembly sitting to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)

She made the comments as the Assembly was recalled, with MLAs returning from summer recess to take part in a special sitting on Thursday.

MLAs backed a motion condemning recent disorder and rioting in Belfast following anti-immigration protests.

Ms Nicholl, who was the last MLA to address the Assembly on the matter, said: “I feel very uncomfortable with the insistence of some to begin remarks by stating there are legitimate concerns.

“I would like to read what the Victims Commissioner said – ‘So-called legitimate concerns are never acknowledged when we have condemned examples of sectarian hate crime, sexual assault or street violence in the past, it should therefore play no part in our messaging when we condemn violence against victims who are non-white’.”

The statement drew responses of “Hear, hear” from some members of the Assembly.

“There is a right to peaceful protest, and there are people who have concerns. These are, of course, true. However, there is no right to incitement, and while it may not be their intention, the result in qualifying your condemnation is to make those targeted feel that politicians are prioritising the perpetrators over the victim,” she added.

“Legitimate concerns do not validate illegitimate protest.

“I acknowledge that while the intent of the riots was rooted in racism, not all who attended were racist, and there are too many in our society from every walk of life who are struggling.

“This is the issue. Not immigration, not housing, and it is shameful, it is shameful to focus on that when there are victims sitting in this (public) gallery who are living in fear right now, and we make it about housing policy.

“Housing policy is a failure of politicians, not of people who have a different religion or skin colour.

“Decades of deliberate misinformation will be hard to untangle.

“Across the world, there is a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment, those with nothing pitted against each other by those with everything.

“Here is where our leadership really matters. Here is where we have to be saying this is misinformation. We have a moral duty to address the lies that people are being told, the manipulation, to stress that only 0.6% of the UK population are asylum seekers.

“We need to be clear that Northern Ireland needs newcomers to grow and please can we stay away from the good versus bad migrant narrative.

“Just because you work in a hospital does not make you better than an asylum seeker. We are all human beings. We all have worth. We all have value.

“We will have another conversation about housing. Please do not conflate them. It is negligent to do so. It’s dangerous to do so.”

Ms Nicholl made the comments following an address by DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley, who claimed that the UK’s “uncontrolled immigration” policy has contributed to the “considerable strain” on public resources.

“Large-scale, uncontrolled immigration over a prolonged period of time is causing serious issues for local constituents, and I would be failing them as an elected representative if I was not prepared to speak about them in this very place,” he added.

“The additional strain on public services such as housing, school places and council services cannot be ignored.

“One of the most dangerous aspects of the current debate is the tendency for commentators and politicians to brand anyone who questions uncontrolled immigration and its contributing impact on society as far right and racist members.

“The elderly citizen who is angered that their winter fuel payment has been taken from them whilst £80 million a day is being spent to house asylum seekers inside hotels is not racist.”