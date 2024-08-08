British honeymooners ‘shaken’ after Swift gigs axed in Vienna over safety fears

British honeymooners set to travel to Vienna before Taylor Swift’s tour dates were cancelled in the city are feeling apprehensive and “shaken” by thoughts of attending other concerts.

The couple, Beth and Tom Garrison-Turner from Cambridge, had struggled to get tickets for the US singer’s Eras Tour in other European cities, before being “so lucky” to get tickets for a gig in Austria.

But they were left “devastated” when organisers on Wednesday cancelled all three dates at the Ernst Happel Stadium, after police warned event organiser Barracuda Music that officers had thwarted an alleged terrorist attack.

A fan poses in June in front of a mural of Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium in London (Charlotte Coney/PA)

Beth, 26, a fundraising manager, told the PA news agency they will not head to the Austrian capital over safety fears, and estimated they had both lost around 900 euros (£773.26) in total which was spent on flights and accommodation.

“I’ve always loved Taylor, we had (her single) Lover as our first dance song,” she said.

Beth said they had been due to fly out on Thursday morning from London, were “gutted” by the announcement and concerned “it would be too unsafe to travel” so chose not to leave the UK.

She added: “So we are out of pocket by around 1,500 euros (£1,288.77) in total, but are awaiting a refund for the tickets.

“I completely understand why they cancelled, it was the right call, but it doesn’t make it any less heartbreaking as we’ve never seen (Swift) before.

“We are devastated that we won’t get the opportunity to see her, ticket scalpers are selling tickets for thousands each for Wembley and it’s just too much for us.

“We are very glad everyone is safe and it was ok but it’s also shaken us up about going to a concert again which is so sad as we love music and seeing concerts.”

Beth added that additional money was spent on outfits, and the trip was set to be “a really special time” for her and her husband, who she tied the knot with five weeks ago.

Beth added: “I’m so glad it’s been caught but I’m anxious to know what measures concert organisers will put in place in the future to prevent this.”

She added that the couple were also planning to spend the trip “enjoying the city”, and her husband, Tom, 27, who works in real estate, has “learned to become a big fan, he now knows most of the lyrics”.

She said the pair are now headed to the Norfolk coast instead, where they plan to listen to Swift songs, and perhaps catch the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Disney+.

Police in Vienna arrested a 19-year-old terror suspect over the suspected plot.

Taylor Swift poses for a photo at the MTV Video Music Awards (PA)

Austrian authorities told a press conference on Thursday that they believe he was set to target fans outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with bladed weapons as well as the construction of a bomb.

“The situation was serious and remains serious, but we can also state – a tragedy was averted,” said interior minister Gerhard Karner.

The 19-year-old Austrian from Ternitz, who was arrested on Wednesday, confessed to the attack, a press release from the federal Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

“During yesterday’s house search, we secured chemical substances, liquids, explosive and technical devices that could be used to manufacture explosives,” Mr Karner said.

A 17-year-old, who was believed to have been employed by a management company working at the Swift concert, was arrested outside the stadium.

Director Omar Haijawi-Pirchner of Intelligence Services said: “Our investigations show that there are individuals in the vicinity of the three suspects who may have been supportive; further investigations are necessary here.”

A 15-year-old was also detained and questioned by the police.