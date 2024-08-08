British Airways axes one of its ‘most important routes’

British Airways has announced it will stop flying to Beijing.

The airline said it will suspend flights between the Chinese capital and London’s Heathrow airport from October 26.

It only resumed operations on the route in June 2023, following a three-year paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, British Airways described London-Beijing as “one of our most important routes”.

The airline did not provide a reason for the suspension.

It is one of many western airlines avoiding Russian airspace, which is adding to their flight times, fuel costs and complexity over how they deploy crew and aircraft.

Business travel website Head for Points, which first reported British Airways’ decision, stated: “Why bother when you can send the same plane to the US instead, where demand for premium cabins remains sky-high?

“It is also well publicised that Chinese tourism has not yet returned en masse post-pandemic.”

A British Airways spokesperson said: “We will be pausing our route to Beijing from October 26, and we’re contacting any affected customers with rebooking options or to offer them a full refund.

“We continue to operate daily flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong.”