What the papers say – August 7

Violence on UK streets continues to dominate Thursday’s front pages as prosecutors gear up to lay charges against those causing chaos.

The Daily Telegraph and i lead with reports the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is considering laying terror charges in the aftermath of the riots that saw 400 people arrested.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned rioters could face up to 10 years behind bars, the Daily Mirror reveals.

Metro‘s front page says a 25-year-old builder was the first person convicted over violent scenes at a Rotherham hotel. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The Times says more than 6,000 riot police are on standby as protesters target 30 immigration advice centres across the UK in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

Immigration lawyers have been warned to stay away from their offices and take extra security measures, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Express says Nigel Farage has warned Britain is at a “perilous point”.

The Daily Mail splashes on comments from the DPP, who says he was “deeply” disturbed by news children as young as 11 were involved in the riots.

Across the pond, the Financial Times leads on Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate ahead of November’s US presidential election.

Lastly, the Daily Star reports pets can become stressed or anxious by their owners’ flatulence.