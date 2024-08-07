Retailers move to protect staff and say shop attacks not a ‘victimless crime’

UK retailers have joined together in urgent talks over how to protect their staff and customers during nationwide unrest, with trade groups urging people to remember that attacks on shops are not a “victimless crime”.

About 190 business representatives attended a meeting organised by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) on Wednesday.

The police, Home Office and Department for Business and Trade were invited to hear the concerns of retailers who fear getting caught up in the unrest.

It follows a wave of rioting and violence across towns and cities, with high street stores suffering looting and vandalism.

Trade group the Federation of Independent Retailers said it was working to help its members who might be affected by rioting, including directing them towards support such as legal advice or help making an insurance claim.

It has also been collating feedback to make requests for government support.

The group’s national president, Mo Razzaq, said: “We have been shocked and appalled at the scenes of thuggery, rioting, looting and destruction that have taken place in towns and cities across the UK over recent nights.

“Our first concern is always for our members, so we are doing – and will continue to do – everything that we can to get anyone affected back on their feet.”

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) also said firms are likely to need support if they have been caught up in nationwide unrest.

FSB national chairman Martin McTague said: “The events over the last few days have been horrific, and the toll they are taking on our small business community cannot be overstated.

He added: “Attacking a business premises might seem like a victimless crime, but it isn’t. It’s a blow to a small business owner’s hard-earned livelihood, causing damage that may take weeks or months to fix.

“Affected businesses will need help getting back on their feet from insurers and for riot compensation to be paid out quickly.”

Damage to a butcher’s shop window in Hartlepool following a violent protest (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Under the law in England and Wales, victims of criminal damage to their property and possessions during a riot can claim up to £1 million in losses from police authorities.

It applies to people who do not hold relevant insurance policies, as well as insurers who want to be reimbursed for payouts.

Shops are being urged to remove displays and equipment such as tables and chairs outside shops which could be stolen or used by rioters as missiles.

Retailers are also considering closing their stores early or temporarily if they have concerns about unrest taking place nearby.

The National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) could also offer advice during talks, as a resource for police and businesses to work together to prevent and combat crime.

Retail crime has become a critical issue for retailers who have been clamping down over rising levels of shoplifting, harassment and violence against shop workers.