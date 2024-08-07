Retailers and small businesses hold urgent talks as more rioting feared

Police, the Home Office and the Government are set to join UK retailers in urgent talks over how to protect their staff and customers as they brace for more rioting expected to break out across the country.

Trade group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) is holding a community meeting for its members on Wednesday morning.

The organisation represents more than 200 major retailers as well as thousands of smaller independents who are represented by its trade association members.

It follows a wave of rioting and violence across towns and cities, with high street stores suffering looting and vandalism.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said it was doing what it could to help small firms worried about being caught up in the unrest.

National chairman Martin McTague said: “Millions of small businesses are on our high streets and town centres, populating our local communities and finding themselves on the front line of the recent public disorder, violence and damage which all come at human cost.

“Alongside supporting the police response, many have tried to protect their premises and are first in line the day after to help clean up their streets.

“Local authorities, insurance companies and politicians of all stripes need to be ready to support their small businesses to rebuild, recover and get back on their feet.”

A different retail trade group, the Federation of Independent Retailers, also said it was working to help its members who might be affected by rioting, and collating feedback to make requests for government support.

Shops are being urged to remove displays and equipment such as tables and chairs outside shops which could be stolen or used by rioters as missiles.

Retailers are also considering closing their stores early or temporarily if they have concerns about unrest taking place nearby.

The Hull branch of cosmetics retailer Lush rioting on Saturday (Olly Burdett/PA)

High street cosmetics retailer Lush said on Monday it was “devastated” by attacks on its store in Hull and “how our retailers have also been treated”.

Holiday Inn owner IHG Group also called for calm to be restored after rioters attacked some of its UK hotels allegedly housing asylum seekers over the weekend.

The National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) could also offer advice to retailers gathering for the member meeting.

The NBCC is a resource for police and businesses to work together to prevent and combat crime.

Retail crime has become a critical issue for retailers who have been clamping down over rising levels of shoplifting, harassment and violence against shop workers.