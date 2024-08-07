Josh Kerr celebrates Olympic silver with first drink since Christmas

Josh Kerr was out celebrating until 4am, indulging in his first drinks since Christmas, and got about 20 minutes of sleep before doing more interviews the day after claiming an Olympic silver in the men’s 1500 metres.

The 26-year-old Scot finished behind Cole Hocker of the US in the race in Paris on Tuesday evening, beating his arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who claimed gold in Tokyo three summers ago.

Kerr should expect a hero’s welcome on his return to Scotland, according to his first-ever coach, Eric Fisher.

The silver medallist told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday morning: “We raced at 8.50pm last night and then our press conference wasn’t until 11.30pm so we did media and drug testing until then and then I was able to go and spend time with family and some of my coaching staff and brands that I work with and things.

Josh Kerr, left, finished behind the USA’s Cole Hocker (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think we got back at about 4am, had about 20 minutes of sleep and then came to start my interviews. I feel great, I do, I feel great.

“I haven’t had a drink for a good little bit, probably since Christmas or so, but I was able to cheers with coaching staff and some of my teammates and things like that and to my family and everyone that’s a big part of this journey.”

Asked about his drink of choice, he said: “It was difficult to find but just a pint. It was good.

“There was a lot of champagne getting handed around but I’m just, I’m a pint guy.

“So it was nice just to be back and relaxed around family. It’s been a while, obviously been getting ready for this games it’s been very, very intense over the last couple of months and so it’s nice to just let the hair down a little bit and have nice connection back with the family.”

Sky Brown became a double Olympic medallist on Tuesday after winning bronze in women’s park skateboard (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kerr did not reveal exactly how many pints he had but described it as “a good handful” and enough to drum up a headache.

“Head was sore this morning I’m not going to lie,” he said.

In another medal success for Team GB on Tuesday, teenage skateboarder Sky Brown claimed bronze in the women’s park.

The 16-year-old defied a dislocated shoulder to secure third place, becoming a double Olympic medallist after her bronze in Tokyo.

Asked about how she is celebrating her success, Brown told the Today programme: “I’m definitely thinking about going a little around Paris tonight with some buddies and check out the Eiffel Tower, do some touristy stuff.

“(I will) probably be on my skateboard. Why do you have to walk when you have a skateboard?”

The men’s park skateboard gets underway on Wednesday, with 51-year-old Andy Macdonald competing for Team GB.

Brown said “age doesn’t matter” when it comes to the sport.

Andy Macdonald is the oldest competitor in Olympic skateboarding history (Shane Ryan/PA)

“We have Andy Mac, 51 years old, competing in the Olympics for skating with Team GB and you know that really shows that age doesn’t matter,” she said.

“We have an 11-year-old competing for the girls so it’s really cool. Age don’t matter. You can start whenever.”

Macdonald is the oldest competitor in Olympic skateboarding history.

Brown also said the sport is evolving.

“It’s changing so much,” she said. “The Olympics is definitely helping with that.

“I think everyone saw the girls yesterday and in Tokyo and was like … that is sick.

“This next generation coming up though, it’s crazy, and just levels increasing every day and the gender gap is closing.”