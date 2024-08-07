Former Welsh FM Mark Drakeford returns to Government as health secretary

Former first minister Mark Drakeford has returned to the Welsh Government as health secretary.

He was appointed by Eluned Morgan, who was sworn in as First Minister of Wales on Tuesday, becoming the country’s first female leader.

Baroness Morgan said Mr Drakeford, MS for Cardiff West, would join her ministerial team as cabinet secretary for health and social care “on an interim basis”.

Eluned Morgan said Mark Drakeford would join her team on ‘an interim basis’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

She said: “I have asked Mark Drakeford, Member for Cardiff West, to join the Ministerial team as Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care on an interim basis.

“Mark will bring his significant knowledge and experience to bear to continue our work to improve transparency and delivery.”

Baroness Morgan was health secretary from 2021 until she succeeded Vaughan Gething – himself a former health secretary – as leader of Welsh Labour on July 24.

Mr Gething, who served as first minister for less than 140 days, resigned following a turbulent period in Welsh politics that saw political rows over donations he accepted for his leadership campaign.

The Welsh Parliament, which is on summer break, was recalled on Tuesday to allow Baroness Morgan to take over as leader of the Welsh Government.

She ran on a “unity” ticket with Huw Irranca-Davies, who was confirmed as deputy first minister on Wednesday.

Baroness Morgan added: “As Deputy First Minister, Huw will support me in my role as First Minister and will work alongside me to deliver for the people of Wales.”

The politician is the first woman to lead the Welsh Government in its 25-year history and told the Senedd she would serve with a “vibrant splash of colour – the grey suits are out”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, Baroness Morgan said she hoped her appointment would mean “young girls throughout Wales” could see themselves represented at the top of Welsh politics.

She said the first priority on her “very long list” of things to do was to avoid, if possible, the disorder seen across England in recent days.

“We’re not complacent about that,” she told the BBC, adding that she had asked for a meeting with police and community leaders.

In an interview with the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Baroness Morgan acknowledged that the “longest waiting lists” in Wales had to “come down”.

“We do have some very significant changes that will be happening from September,” she added.

“One of the things we’re going to be doing is to be much more transparent in terms of where the issues are.”

She also told Today that she was “very much in favour” of the Welsh Government’s 20mph scheme being applied to areas around “schools, hospitals and built-up areas”.

Eluned Morgan says that decisions on lifting 20mph speed limits to 30mph will fall on local authorities (Ben Birchall/PA)

Baroness Morgan said local authorities would now determine which roads should be increased to 30mph.

“That conversation with the public is happening at a local level, which is where I think is appropriate for that conversation,” she told the BBC.

Baroness Morgan has previously said she will take part in a “listening exercise” throughout the summer, to hear the priorities of the Welsh people.

A Welsh Government spokesman said on Wednesday: “Further announcements on portfolio allocations will be made in September following a listening exercise over the summer with the Welsh public.

“This exercise will help to determine the Welsh Government’s priorities and the structure of government for the next 18 months.”

Mr Gething, who took over from Mr Drakeford in March, announced his intention to resign last month after four members of his government quit, criticising his leadership.

During the last leadership race, Mr Gething took a £200,000 donation for his campaign from a company owned by a man twice convicted of environmental offences, which led to some members of his own party criticising his judgement.

In June, Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd, after rows over the donation, and his decision to sack Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn as a minister.

On Tuesday, Baroness Morgan was pictured on the stairs of the Senedd with her Labour colleagues, including Mr Gething and Ms Blythyn.

Responding to the Cabinet appointments, Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “The show-business of a reshuffle lasts for a day, and this new government will be judged on their results.”

He added: “After months of chaos in Welsh Government, Wales will be watching.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, accused Baroness Morgan of standing for “no change”.

He added: “At a time of crisis for the Welsh NHS, the last thing we need is an interim Health Minister that will only add to the uncertainty facing our health service.

“When previously in post, Mark Drakeford presided over an 11% increase in those waiting for treatment and Wales’ largest Health Board was put into special measures.”