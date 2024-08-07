Black Panther actress Connie Chiume dies aged 72

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume has died aged 72, her family said.

The South African star and filmmaker died on Tuesday at a Johannesburg hospital.

She played appeared in two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, set in the fictional land of Wakanda.

On her Instagram page, a message said: “The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the international acclaimed award winning actress Connie Chiume.

“Connie Chiume, 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th August 2024.

“The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

The post was captioned: “She lives in our hearts forever.”

Chiume played a former leader of the Mining Tribe, Zawavari, in the 2018 film Black Panther, starring the late actor, Chadwick Boseman as the lead character.

In the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character becomes a Wakanda elder, who is part of the funeral passage for Boseman’s character, T’Challa, and also plays a role when Shuri (Letitia Wright) becomes the leader of the technologically advanced country and the new superhero.

Chiume also was in Beyonce-directed musical film, Black Is King, and South African series Gomora, Seriously Single and Queen Sono.

She won a South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for best supporting actress for her role in Zone 14, a series about two warring families, in 2009.

Fellow South African actress Connie Ferguson wrote on Instagram: “Not sure I’m processing this! Rest in peace my love. My deepest condolences to the Chiume family and friends. Wow!!!”

Director Mmabatho Montsho wrote: “Oh no Mama! Condolences to family and all loved ones.”