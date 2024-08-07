Belfast violence fuelled by prejudice and misinformation – victims commissioner

Recent violence and disorder in Belfast has been fuelled by prejudice and misinformation, Northern Ireland’s commissioner designate for victims of crime said.

The comments were made as police investigate race-related hate crimes and disorder across Belfast on Tuesday, following on from violence in the city in the past week.

Geraldine Hanna said the attacks were not “random acts of violence” but “co-ordinated and targeted attacks that are fuelled by misinformation, ignorance and prejudice”.

“Within South Belfast, those victims have been repeat victims of arson, intimidation and criminal damage – all motivated by hate,” she said in a statement.

She also referred to comments by Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones, who said there was “no doubt there is a paramilitary element” to the disorder that broke out after anti-immigration protests.

Ms Hanna said: “Regardless of the background of the orchestrators involved, they are not disenfranchised individuals frustrated by a lack of opportunity in their local areas – they are racist thugs who have chosen to inflict fear and violence on innocent people due to the colour of their skin.

“I find it abhorrent that any individual or group would seek to use the senseless murder of three little girls to callously advance their own hate-filled agenda.

“These individuals do not protect victims – they are leaving them in their wake.

“There is no justification, no excuse and no rationalisation that can mitigate these crimes.”

She said many will have been “shaken” by a “disturbing” surge in racist incidents in recent days.

She added: “It is truly heartbreaking to witness the aftermath of burnt out shops with devastated shop workers fearing for their immediate safety and their futures.

“Reports of vital healthcare workers (whom we not so long ago stood on the streets and applauded) considering or indeed choosing to leave Northern Ireland out of fear should leave us all sickened and saddened.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn said there was a responsibility on all elected representatives “to call out this racist violence for what it is”.

The Stormont assembly is to be reconvened on Thursday in response to the disorder in Northern Ireland over recent days.

Ms Hanna welcomed the return to send a clear message that the acts of intimidation were “abhorrent”.

“Our most senior leaders must set an example by rejecting any rhetoric that seeks to condone or explain such clear evidence of racial hatred,” she said.

“So-called ‘legitimate concerns’ are never acknowledged when we have condemned examples of sectarian hate crime, sexual assault or street violence in the past. It should therefore play no part in our messaging when we condemn violence against victims who are non-white.

“Regardless of our views about the management of our resources by those in power, we must all present a united front against racism and hate crime.

“Victims of all crime deserve our unwavering support.”