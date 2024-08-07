Accessibility improves at UK airports but ‘more work’ needed, says report

Accessibility at UK airports has improved but there is “more work to do”, the aviation regulator has said.

The annual report by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) found no UK airport had received a “poor” rating for accessibility performance over the last year, for the first time since 2020.

The report ranked every UK airport with a passenger volume of more than 150,000 on their treatment of passengers with reduced mobility and disabilities.

Despite a greater demand for assistance services, 11 airports were rated “very good” for accessibility, 12 were rated “good”, and only five were rated as “needs improvement”, the CAA said.

The airports rated “very good” were Newcastle, Belfast City, City of Derry, Cornwall Newquay, East Midlands, Glasgow, Glasgow Prestwick, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Southampton and Teesside.The airports receiving a “good” ranking were Aberdeen, Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Exeter, Inverness, London City, London Luton, Manchester, Shetland’s airport Sumburgh, and London Heathrow, which had progressed from its “needs improvement” rating in last year’s report after investing in staff to bolster its accessibility services.

Bristol, London Gatwick, Cardiff Wales, Liverpool and Norwich remained in the “needs improvement” category.

No airports were categorised as “poor” – the lowest category – for the first time since 2020.

The CAA encouraged airports to increase staffing and invest in equipment during winter when demand for flights is lower.

Anna Bowles, head of consumer policy and enforcement at the authority, said: “Making aviation accessible to all is an important part of our work to protect the public and enable the aerospace sector.

“Progress is being made, and not rating any airports ‘poor’ this year is welcome, but there’s more work to do, especially by those airports we have rated ‘needs improvement’ in our report.

“We will continue to work with the sector to ensure that standards are maintained and improved.”

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “Everyone has the right to travel with dignity, and it is clear that more needs to be done to make accessible and enjoyable flying a reality for everyone.

“I look forward to working closely with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and industry on this important matter.

“I am pleased to see the Civil Aviation Authority’s new airline performance framework, to ensure airlines are providing passengers with the best possible service when they fly and are working to improve accessibility of the sector.”