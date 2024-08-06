Police attacked during further violence in Belfast

Police have dealt with further violence in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast.

Footage on social media showed a significant police presence in the area and officers being attacked with missiles.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Monday night that it was dealing with ongoing disorder and advised the public to avoid the Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas.

It followed violence which saw businesses damaged after an anti-immigration protest in the city on Saturday.

A smaller protest had taken place on Monday evening in Belfast city centre.

A cafe on Donegall Road in south Belfast which was attacked at the weekend (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The latest violence began several hours later in the same area where two businesses were attacked on Saturday.

Social media footage showed police officers warning the crowd to disperse.

Reports said around 100 people had gathered in the Donegall Road area.

Officers in riot gear sealed off the street and a number of fires were lit.

Earlier on Monday, a meeting of Belfast City Council passed a motion to provide financial support to businesses damaged during Saturday’s disorder.

The Northern Ireland Assembly will be recalled later this week to discuss violent scenes after an anti-immigration protest in Belfast.

Four men linked to disorder on Saturday appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard that police believe that more violence linked to planned anti-immigration protests is likely in Belfast in the coming days.

A judge described scenes of disorder in the city at the weekend as “absolutely disgraceful” as he refused bail to the four men.