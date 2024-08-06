Assault on young boy in Belfast investigated as a hate crime

An assault on a young boy in Belfast is being investigated as a hate crime by police.

Officers said a large group of young people threw eggs at a shop on the Falls Road at 6.10pm on Tuesday.

They said a young boy was also assaulted by up to 10 youths and sustained a minor facial injury.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who attended the scene, said the community was “disgusted” by the incident.

Gerry Carroll (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said west Belfast locals defended a business that came under attack by a group of young people.

“It is deeply concerning to see young people swept up in such behaviour, especially when we have seen such sickening and widespread attacks on minorities in recent days,” he said.

“I would appeal to all young people and everyone else to desist from these types of attacks, and to stand for diversity, inclusion and a welcome west Belfast.

“While tonight’s attack was awful, it is representative of a minority and I commend the immediate response of the community.

“Scores of residents and community activists, including People Before Profit members, turned out to support the shop at short notice.

“We must state in no uncertain terms that migrants and all minorities are welcome here and that we will not tolerate such attacks on our neighbours.”

Police have appealed to witnesses to get in touch through the online form on their website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.