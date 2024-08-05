Suspects appear in court as judge describes violence as ‘absolutely disgraceful’

The latest wave of people arrested after protests and riots across the country have appeared in court as one judge described scenes of violence as “absolutely disgraceful”.

Several suspects are facing charges in court on Monday, after a sixth day of disorder which broke out in the wake of a knife attack in Southport last week which left three girls dead.

One judge described scenes of violence in Belfast as “absolutely disgraceful” as he refused bail to two men accused of taking part in disorder which followed an anti-immigration protest in the city on Saturday.

A number of men have been charged and are appearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay told the court: “The events at the weekend were absolutely disgraceful: a concerted and deliberate attempt to undermine public order and to then domineer the community and there were racist elements to it.”

He added: “This court cannot allow the type of behaviour that occurred on Saturday to be repeated and be visited on other people, and the message has to be if you allow yourself to become involved in these matters for whatever reason, then you will face the consequences.”

The district judge refused bail to Simeon Eric McCullough, 46, of Schomberg Drive in Belfast, who was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Bail was also refused to Gary Creighton, 38, from Inishowen Drive in Belfast, who was charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence, and riotous behaviour. He also faced a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Two other men are due to appear later in connection with the weekend disorder.

Six people have already appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, admitted violent disorder after unrest in Sunderland on Friday.

The court heard he was seen on footage throwing a stone towards police officers while part of a large group.

He was wearing a balaclava but was identified by his “distinctive tattoos”, it was said.

Kellett was remanded in custody until his sentencing at crown court on September 2, after a district judge said his case was “too serious for this court”.

Andrew Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to violent disorder following unrest in Sunderland and was remanded in custody until September 2, when he will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Shaun Doran, 48, of Villette Road, Sunderland, pleaded not guilty to the same offence when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He was also remanded in custody until his next hearing, also to take place on September 2 at Newcastle Crown Court.

Clinton Morrison, 31, of Saint Barnabas Way, Sunderland, did not indicate a plea when he appeared in court accused of violent disorder over unrest in Sunderland.

He was remanded in custody and a date for a crown court hearing was set for September 2.

Leanne Hodgson pleaded guilty to violent disorder after being seen on footage pushing a large bin towards a police line during unrest in Sunderland.

The 43-year-old, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, denies being involved in the original march but says she had been out drinking and became involved in the disorder when the pub closed, a court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told she “came out into the street, was very drunk and angry, and behaved as described”.

John Garside, prosecuting, said “there was a large crowd cheering and joining in” as Hodgson pushed the bin at officers.

She was later arrested at her home address.

The defendant, who has a “long-running alcohol problem”, was remanded in custody to be sentenced on September 2.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told her: “This was large-scale mob violence which resulted in fear to the public and damage to local businesses.

“There is absolutely no justification for it.

“You chose to involve yourself in it.”

Brian Gilby admitted taking vapes from a shop in Sunderland that was damaged during the disorder, but denied being part of the protests.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.

The court heard he was seen on footage going into a damaged shop and taking boxes of vapes.

Heather Bolton, defending, said Gilby denied being part of the protests or of any violent disorder, but was out “socialising with friends” in the city centre when he saw a shop “that had already been damaged” and went inside.

Gilby was remanded in custody and will make his first appearance at a crown court on September 2.

At Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, Adam Wharton, 28, of Selwyn Street, Liverpool, indicated a guilty plea to burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and was sent to Liverpool Crown Court to be sentenced on August 29.

Joshua Sanderson-Kirk, prosecuting, said Wharton was seen outside the Spellow Library on County Road on Sunday, wearing a balaclava and “sweating profusely”.

The library had previously been burnt out and looted, the court heard.

Wharton, wearing a grey tracksuit and with long curly hair, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Southport, indicated guilty pleas to violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Joshua Sanderson-Kirk, prosecuting, said Pc Thomas Ball was deployed to the mosque on St Luke’s Road, Southport, on July 30, where a group of around 300 people arrived shouting “this is our f****** country” and “scumbag bastards”.

The court heard officers had to withdraw for fear of being overwhelmed.

Pc Ball stood to protect colleagues as they tried to put on riot gear when Drummond became violent, shouting “shithouses”, and moved towards him, punching him in the face, Mr Sanderson-Kirk said.

Bricks were later thrown after a garden wall was broken down, the court was told.

Short clips of footage from a body-worn camera and the police helicopter were shown to the court.

No application for bail was made and District Judge Timothy Boswell remanded Drummond in custody for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on August 29.

Two women sat at the back of the court for the hearing, one was in tears and the other blew Drummond a kiss as he left.

Ellis Wharton, 22, of Selwyn Street, Liverpool, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to burglary other than dwelling, with intent to steal, at Spellow Library on County Road in Walton.

Wharton, who had a black eye, pleaded not guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, Pc Thomas Nielsen.

District Judge Timothy Boswell refused an application for bail and remanded him in custody to Liverpool Crown Court on August 29.

Three other suspects are set to appear in the same court on Monday: Gareth Metcalfe, 44, and John O’Malley, 43, both of Cambridge Gardens in Southport, who have been charged with violent disorder; and a 14-year-old boy from Toxteth, who cannot be named because of his age, who has been charged with violent disorder.

A 21-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man arrested on Sunday were due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with violent disorder, Cleveland Police said.

The charges relate to alleged incidents during a protest in Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said the courts are on “standby” to ensure “swift justice”, but two men who have been charged with offences following disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday are not due to appear in court until September.

Adrian Croft, 45, of Holywell, Flintshire, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence and possession of a class A drug.

Damien Williams, 39, of Stockwood Crescent, Knowle, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence.

Both men have been bailed and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on September 5.