Officers will become ‘fatigued’ amid riots – Police Federation

Police officers will have their rest days cancelled as they face violence some have never seen before amid the riots – and they will become “fatigued” at some point, the Police Federation has said.

Broken bones and concussion are among the injuries police officers have suffered over six days of disorder which has seen hundreds of arrests in the wake of a knife attack in Southport last week which left three girls dead, the federation said.

Tiffany Lynch, acting national chairwoman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, told Times Radio: “What we’re actually seeing and our officers out there that are working incredibly hard for extended periods of duty, is unprecedented, and the violence that they’re actually facing, some have never faced before in their careers.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addressing the nation (Ben Bauer/PA)

“We know of recorded injuries where we’ve had broken bones, concussion and such like, but we’re also seeing that these officers are working extended long hours and with the level of violence that they’re facing, they will be becoming fatigued at some point.”

She added the officers “will be having their rest days cancelled”, and will be “pulled off shifts or specialised departments to actually prioritise what is a national priority”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to police officers tackling disorder on the streets during Monday morning’s emergency Cobra meeting.

His official spokesman told reporters: “The PM paid tribute to the hard work of police officers over the past week and sent best wishes to those who have been injured protecting our streets.

“There have been hundreds of arrests and people are already being charged, and police will continue to update on the specifics in relation to progress or arrests and charging.

“The police are continuing to deploy additional resources around the country at strategic locations where necessary.”

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the safety of solicitors after reports of threats.

Law Society of England and Wales president Nick Emmerson said: “We deplore the violent scenes and rioting that we have witnessed across the past week.

“We have serious concerns about the safety and wellbeing of our members following names and addresses of a number of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies being shared on a list of targets for further protest and violence this week.

“I have written to the Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Home Secretary today asking that the threats against the legal profession are treated with the utmost seriousness. A direct assault on our legal profession is a direct assault on our democratic values and we are supporting our members who are being targeted.

“It is paramount that justice is done for all those who have been involved in, or are victims of, the riots. We commend the UK government for its swift response and want to see that the necessary support and resources are provided for both prosecution and defence lawyers, courts staff and judiciary in dealing with this emergency.”