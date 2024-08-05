Define Islamophobia to drive ‘racism and vitriol’ off streets, says MP

The Government should define Islamophobia to combat “the racism and vitriol we are seeing by a minority of far-right activists on Britain’s streets”, a Labour MP has said.

Afzal Khan has written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, urging him to host meetings with Muslim community leaders and to formally adopt a definition of anti-Muslim prejudice put forward by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims.

It follows almost a week of violent disorder in towns and cities in parts of the UK, after stabbings in Southport, Merseyside, which both Sir Keir and Conservative former home secretary Dame Priti Patel have described as “thuggery”.

Mr Khan, who was named the first Muslim lord mayor of Manchester 19 years ago and now represents Manchester Rusholme in the Commons, wrote: “This violence has been stoked by the far-right and fuelled by widespread Islamophobia which have become mainstream over the past 14 years.

“I welcome the strong leadership you and your cabinet have shown on this issue, rejecting the classification of this rioting as legitimate protests, and convening an urgent Cobra meeting this morning (Monday).”

Mr Khan added: “It is imperative that this Labour Government, in stark contrast to the previous Conservative governments, will not ignore Islamophobia when it occurs.”

He urged the Prime Minister to meet regional Muslim leaders “particularly in areas where the violence has been concentrated”, and to brief them on what action is being taken to de-escalate tension.

Mr Khan also pointed to the APPG’s definition of Islamophobia, produced after a 2017 inquiry, which reads: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

The MP said: “Adopting this definition in Government, which successive Conservative prime ministers have neglected to do, will send a strong message that the racism and vitriol we are seeing by a minority of far-right activists on Britain’s streets is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The previous Conservative government declined to adopt the proposed definition of Islamophobia and said the wording could harm freedom of speech.

A spokesman for then-prime minister Rishi Sunak said in February that the proposed wording “conflates race with religion, does not address sectarianism within Islam, and may unintentionally undermine freedom of speech”.

He added: “We have always been clear that this government does not and will not tolerate anti-Muslim hatred.”

Labour has included the definition in its own Islamophobia Policy – the party’s document which bans its activists from “acts of discrimination, prejudice or hostility based on religion or race”.

The Government has pledged to bolster a £29.4 million Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, with funding for security at religious venues and schools.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the Government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, alongside the support from local police forces and we repeat that anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law,”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said “there is simply no place in our society for the violence, racism and Islamophobia we have witnessed – disorder fuelled by a toxic combination of far-right agitators and online disinformation”.

In Northern Ireland, where three police officers were injured after disorder in the capital Belfast, Stormont has been recalled and its members will discuss a motion on Thursday to “reject all forms of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said “thugs who have rioted and carried out racist attacks must face the full force of the law”, and Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, Sian Berry, said: “What we are witnessing on our streets is fascist violence fuelled by racism and Islamophobia.

“Only by naming it and understanding clearly what it is can we work to defeat it.”

Tell Mama, an organisation which monitors anti-Muslim attacks, said it had called the police after it “identified more far-right threats on Telegram that seek to target immigration solicitors and refugee services” in more than 30 locations on Wednesday.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said in a statement: “Attacks on Muslims, black people, members of other minorities and our brave police officers are totally unacceptable, and we stand in solidarity with everyone affected.”