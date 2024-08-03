Violent clashes and businesses attacked amid anti-immigration protest in Belfast

Violence flared in Belfast and businesses were attacked after an anti-immigration protest moved through the city.

Police mounted a significant security operation during a lengthy confrontation between the protesters and those taking part in an anti-racist rally at the City Hall during which fireworks and other missiles were thrown.

The anti-Islamic demonstration then travelled towards the university area of the city where there were clashes with residents of the Lower Ormeau area.

An anti-racism rally at Belfast City Hall (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

A number of social messages during the week had been shared asking for people to gather and block roads in the greater Belfast area and elsewhere in the wake of the murders of three young children in Southport.

In response, an anti-racist counter-protest was organised for the City Hall, with hundreds of people attending, shouting anti-Nazi slogans and chanting in favour of immigration.

A number of people waved Palestinian flags and trade union banners at the event.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole, Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw and Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty UK were among those who delivered speeches.

As the event was taking place, a number of anti-immigration protesters gathered across the road and verbal insults were exchanged.

The group chanted “Islam out” and unfurled Union flags.

There were also Irish tricolours at the anti-Islamic protest as a delegation from Coolock, the scene of recent anti-immigrant protests in Dublin, arrived.

After some fireworks were thrown, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Land Rovers and officers in riot gear moved in to form a physical barrier to separate the groups.

An anti-immigration rally in the centre of Belfast (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

A stand-off continued for some time, with further missiles being thrown.

Officers were seen arresting one man and an ambulance treated one person who was injured.

Social media posts during the week had suggested the anti-immigration protest would then move towards the city’s Islamic Centre.

However, police had blocked a number of roads in the city and the protesters ended up in a stand-off with police in the university area of the city.

A cafe on Botanic Avenue was attacked by the crowd as they made their way through south Belfast and windows in a hotel on University Road were smashed.

They then moved towards the mainly nationalist Lower Ormeau area of the city where there were angry clashes with local residents.

Police in riot gear and holding shields moved in formation, sending the protesters up University Road and away from the Ormeau Road.

Meanwhile, a number of roads into Belfast have been closed “due to ongoing protest activity”, police said.

The PSNI said it is “aware of several planned protests across Northern Ireland today and will be in attendance to ensure the safety of everyone involved”.

Mr Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, said: “The violence brought to the streets of Belfast today by racist agitators is utterly unacceptable.

“These thugs act not out of love for country but out of hatred of others.

“Despite the actions of this small minority, Belfast is and will always be a city of love, a city of sanctuary and a city of welcome for all.”