Public warned not to approach suspect wanted over man’s stab murder

The public have been warned not to approach a suspect wanted for the murder of a 53-year-old man in north London.

Kamar Williams, 33, from the Isle of Dogs, east London, is believed to be connected to the murder of Derek Neil Thomas on Tuesday July 30.

Mr Thomas, who lived in Stoke Newington, was pronounced dead after he was found with stab wounds.

Kamar Williams (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died from a stab wound to the chest.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are looking for Williams in connection to the murder and released a photograph of him.

They warned members of the public to avoid him if they see him, and to call 999 immediately.

Any information can be shared by calling the incident room on 0208 345 3715 quoting Operation Brooktunnel.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody, the Met said.