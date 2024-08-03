Man held over murder of dog walker released on bail

A man arrested over the murder of a 57-year-old dog walker in Suffolk has been bailed.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, a week after Anita Rose was found injured and unconscious near Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk Police said.

Ms Rose, a mother-of-six, left her house to take her springer spaniel named Bruce for a walk at around 5am on July 24, according to the force.

She was found with serious head injuries by a member of the public at around 6.25am and taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where she died on Sunday.

Ms Rose had left her house around 5am to take her dog for a walk (Suffolk Police/PA)

The man, from Brantham, was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been bailed until October 24 with conditions including not to enter Brantham or Manningtree.

He is the third person to be arrested in connection with Ms Rose’s death after two people from Ipswich were held.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later re-arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 37-year-old woman was held on suspicion of handling stolen goods. Both have been released on police bail, with conditions to return on October 25.

A Home Office post-mortem examination on Tuesday failed to establish the cause of Ms Rose’s death, after which Suffolk Police said officers were continuing to investigate the case as a murder.

Police have urged local residents with CCTV or doorbell cameras to review their footage, and asked passengers travelling on trains towards Ipswich, Colchester or Manningtree on the morning of July 24 who may have seen anything suspicious to contact the force.