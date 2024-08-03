Further arrests over violent disorder in North East

More arrests have been made as police investigations continue into violent disorder in north-east England earlier this week.

“Doors have been put in” by officers hunting suspects involved in clashes in Sunderland, Northumbria Police said.

Warrants were carried out in the city centre and the Ford Estate area, the force added.

A burnt-out car in Sunderland (Louise Brown/PA)

Two people were arrested: a woman aged 43 on suspicion of violent disorder, and a man aged 55 on suspicion of provoking violence.

It brings the total number arrested by the force in relation to Friday’s disorder to 12.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall said: “Make no mistake, if you were involved last night expect to be met with the full force of the law.”

Meanwhile, nearly 20 people have been arrested over violent scenes in Hartlepool earlier this week, Cleveland Police said.

Some have already been charged and appeared at court where several of them were further remanded in custody until early September.

Firefighters tend to a burning police car in Hartlepool (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cities in England and Northern Ireland have seen clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and police.

The far-right has drawn condemnation from MPs across the political spectrum after disorder in towns and cities including London, Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool over the past three days.

The string of violent incidents began on Tuesday in Southport, where demonstrators attacked police and set cars on fire the day after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, is accused of the attack, but false claims spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Friday saw a night of “unforgivable” violence in Sunderland, with a Citizens Advice office burned down.

A priest at Sunderland Minster said yobs tried to smash a gravestone to use for missiles during widespread violence in the city, adding that it was “an act of sacrilege”.