‘Best president’ Donald Trump doing great after assassination attempt – son Eric

Donald Trump is the best president the US has ever had and is “doing great” after the assassination attempt last month, his son Eric has said.

Eric Trump, 40, arrived at the family’s Trump International golf resort in Aberdeenshire by helicopter on Saturday to view a half-finished new course on the North Sea coast which will open next year.

The businessman and hotelier said the family’s investment in Scotland demonstrated why his father’s Republican candidacy for the US presidency would benefit Britain as he invited Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to visit the golf course.

Speaking about the assassination attempt in the early hours of July 14, Mr Trump said: “It should never have been allowed to happen.

“Somebody let him down – as his son I’m not very happy about it. In the West, you can’t have leaders assassinated.

“When you spend three billion dollars on an agency, it was a failure that day. Those 48 hours could have been very different.

“He’s doing great, he’s out campaigning.”

Mr Trump described his father as “the best president his country has seen ever” and compared him to Winston Churchill due to his lack of political correctness.

He also described the Gaza war as “insane” and said he believed his father would meet with Palestinian leaders in a bid to end the war – as well as President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin in a bid to end the war in Ukraine.

Eric Trump backed his father’s bid to become president of the United States (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Trump said: “You could probably draw a lot of parallels with Churchill – funny and un-politically correct, and effective.

“He says what everyone’s thinking.

“When he was shot with blood running down his face, chanting ‘fight, fight, fight’ – that’s what our country needs. There will never be a better ally for the UK and the West than Donald Trump.”

Asked if he would meet with Palestinian leaders, Mr Trump said: “I’m sure he would meet anybody, he doesn’t want wars.

“He will meet with both sides of a conflict. I think he would like to do that. I think he wants to put that conflict to bed – it’s insane what’s happening, every day.”

Asked if he agreed with Donald Trump’s ally Robert O’Brien – who described the International Criminal Court as “corrupt prosecutors and judges” – Mr Trump said: “Just in the last week we’ve seen a lot of corrupt judges.”

Eric Trump arrives by helicopter at Trump International in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

He described politics as “a pretty thankless game” and said: “It worked for Obama, Biden has got three houses. It seems a lot of people do really well from politics.”

Mr Trump said “the world was laughing at the Biden administration” and pledged his belief that his father would win the presidency, adding: “He wants to see people living the American dream.”

Speaking about Kamala Harris, his father’s rival for the presidency, he said: “What’s she done? She’s been in charge of AI and immigration – she doesn’t even know how to spell AI.”

Mr Trump vowed the new golf course would become “the best 36 holes in the world” when it opens in 2025.

He said: “What we have done on this side of the pond is incredible.”