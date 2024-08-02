Youth in court over fatal alleged firework attack on ‘vulnerable’ pensioner

A youth has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a 76-year-old man in an alleged firework attack on his home.

Robert Price died from inhalation of fumes and burns following a fire at a house in east London at around 5.40pm on July 27.

Firefighters forced entry to the property on Oval Road North, Dagenham, and found Mr Price’s body.

Robert Price died following a fire at a house in Oval Road North, Dagenham (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Friday, a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

The court heard he was alleged to have been part of a group that deliberately started a fire at the home of the victim, who was described as a “vulnerable adult”.

Although the defendant was not accused of throwing a firework himself during the alleged attack, the prosecution claim he was part of the group.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his identity and date of birth when he appeared in court by video link from youth custody.

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC set a plea hearing for October 18 and a provisional trial for May 12 next year.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

Another male, who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to get in touch by contacting officers on 101 or messaging @MetCC on X, formerly Twitter, and quoting CAD5619/27Jul.