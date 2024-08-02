Man accused of killing woman in Droitwich pleads not guilty to murder

An Egyptian national has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman in Droitwich.

Mohamed Samak denied killing Joanne Samak, 49, during an appearance at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.

The 42-year-old, of Chestnut Spinney, Droitwich Spa, was arrested by West Mercia Police after his alleged victim was found at the address with what police described as unsurvivable injuries in the early hours of July 1.

Samak appeared in front of Judge James Burbidge KC wearing a grey tracksuit and flanked by a dock officer.

He showed no emotion during the short hearing and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea.

Judge Burbidge told Samak he would face a trial on November 4, adding: “I am remanding you into custody to await your trial.

“If you fail to leave your cell, your trial may proceed without you.”

A man in the public gallery, which was filled with people watching the proceedings, waved at Samak as he was led back down to the cells.

In a tribute issued through police after her death, Ms Samak’s family said she was a “loving, sensitive and generous person”.

They said: “She was so hard working and talented. She was looking forward to so much in her life.

“We are so thankful for Jo and have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and tributes from all who knew her.

“Jo, you are so loved by all your family and friends. Words fail us. We will continue to love and miss you forever.”