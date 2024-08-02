Luggage shipping firm backs Irish Olympians as it celebrates expansion to France

A luggage shipping company is backing Irish Olympians as it celebrates its expansion to France.

My Baggage, with a head office in Belfast, has been involved with supporting athletes as well as visitors to the Paris Olympics Games as it celebrates its growth following a recent investment of around £300,000.

Irish swimmer Victoria Catterson is among those they helped ensure the safe and timely delivery of essentials after the firm established a new office in Paris and added additional routes to and from France.

Northern Ireland’s Victoria Catterson in the women’s 200m freestyle final at Sandwell aquatics centre on day one of 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Managing director Paul Stewart described France as the next logical step.

“Our new office in France is part of the continued growth and development plans for My Baggage with expansion into France being a logical next step for us as it is our largest non-English speaking region for expat customers,” he said.

“We are delighted to see the increase in demand for our services from both Irish athletes and visitors alike, and are happy we can help by transporting their luggage safely and efficiently to their desired French destinations.”

Mr Stewart said its new customs clearance technology is also playing an important role in the company’s expansion.

Developed in-house, the fully digital customs clearance process, the firm said, offers paperless customs in more than 100 countries and is helping those moving or travelling internationally through the previously time-consuming and complicated paperwork.

“It can be very difficult to know what forms to complete to allow your personal effects to enter a new country without accruing customs duties when travelling or moving abroad,” he said.

“Each country has its own set of forms that needs to be completed in advance, along with a pro-forma invoice and several paper copies created for each of the relevant authorities.

“This new technology has enabled us to digitise the process, making it much easier and removing the hassle for customers.”

The firm has grown since 2009 to offer shipping items including luggage, boxes and sports equipment to over 160 countries and territories globally with full online tracking.