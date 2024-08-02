Churches and trade unions urge against anti-Islamic protests in Northern Ireland

Churches and trade unions have urged against a suggestion of anti-Islamic protests in Northern Ireland this weekend.

Earlier this week, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said police are working to establish if the protests mooted on social media will materialise on the ground.

He also urged people in society to push back against the “poisonous nonsense” being propagated by those seeking to organise demonstrations against the Islamic faith, adding if they do happen they will be “policed effectively”.

It comes after came after disorder in England following the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

People look at floral tributes on Maple Street, Southport (Danny Lawson/PA)

Violent unrest has been witnessed in Southport as well as in London, Hartlepool and Manchester.

Church of Ireland Bishop of Down and Connor Alan McGuckian described “disturbing scenes of violence, rioting and protest, often motivated by Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism, organised and mobilised by social influencers”.

“It is particularly concerning that some individuals and groups have deliberately used the recent attack in Southport, in which three children lost their lives and many others injured, to misinform and inflame fear within the local community and beyond,” he said.

He urged against those in Northern Ireland “that are similarly stoking the coals of fear and mistrust against Muslims”.

“Particularly in Northern Ireland, we have journeyed so far from a history of conflict and live now in a place that is rightly moving towards mutual respect, dialogue and tolerance,” he said.

“There is no place for racism and sectarianism in a modern civil society. Those who promote mistrust and fear do not speak in the name of Christianity.

“Standing in solidarity and seeking an honest dialogue with our sisters and brothers from different cultures and religions is the only authentic Christian way forward.

“I make an appeal calling for all to remain calm, to seek peace and to promote community harmony. Let us not be influenced by messengers of fear and misinformation.”

Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland Rev Trevor Gribben urged anyone considering taking part in such protests to think again.

“As the police service seeks to establish what may or may not happen on Saturday, Mr Boutcher referred to the calls to protest as ‘poisonous nonsense’. Hatred against any section of the community is indeed poisonous, and is not only wrong, but entirely anti-Christian,” he said.

“It is my prayer, that those seeking to undertake this misguided course of action think again, and understand that we are called by Jesus Himself, ‘to love your neighbour as yourself’.”

ICTU president Justin McCamphill. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) president Justin McCamphill described “whipping up hate and fear” as “not acceptable”.

“We endorse the assertion of our friends in the TUC’s North-West region that Southport and our communities do not need to meet violence with further violence,” he said.

“Whipping up hate and fear is not acceptable. As trade unions in the region, we will continue to work with our members in workplaces across Southport and beyond, to provide practical support and solidarity and defeat the narrative of hate’.

“The playbook being spread around the UK this week is the same as the lies and fearmongering after a similar attack on children in Dublin last November.

“The message from trade unionists then is the same today – we stand with all victims of hate crime; we support our public servants who defend the vulnerable and we have zero tolerance for divisive misinformation or attempts to spark violence.”