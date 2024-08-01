Police search for protesters who sparked disruption at Aldershot demonstration

Police are searching for protesters who began throwing objects and shouting racist abuse at a demonstration outside a hotel housing migrants in Aldershot, which left one officer injured.

Hampshire police said that a minority of the 200 people who gathered outside the Potters International Hotel became involved in the disruption on Wednesday evening.

Appealing for witnesses, a spokesman said: “Investigations are underway today to take action against those who sparked disruption in Aldershot last night (31 July).

“A protest took place outside the Potters International Hotel and as with previous protests at this site, the majority of attendees gathered in a peaceful manner.

“Unfortunately, at around 6.45pm, a minority of the 200 people present got involved in criminal activity, throwing objects and subjecting people to racial abuse.

“Our officers were swiftly on scene and were able to disperse the group quickly.

“Sadly, one of our officers suffered a minor injury as a result of the disruption.

“We have immediately instigated a thorough investigation to identify those responsible, which includes reviewing evidence from our officers’ body-worn cameras, footage captured by our colleagues at National Police Air Service and CCTV cameras in the local area.

“This is taking place alongside our enquiries with witnesses at the scene and engagement within the local community.”

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Bartolomeo said: “The swift and decisive actions of our officers last night saw this incident brought under control, preventing further harm to the community in Aldershot.

“Our role is to protect people’s lawful right to protest, while also preventing serious disorder and disruption to the local community and this is what happened last night.

“It is totally unacceptable to turn that lawful right into criminal acts including incidents of criminal damage, racial abuse and intimidation. This will not be tolerated in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

“Our specialist teams are working hard to identify anyone who has committed a criminal offence and we will take swift and robust action against those people.

“As ever, we continue to speak to our communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to ensure we have our teams where they need to be and we are constantly reviewing our patrol plans to reassure residents.

“Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest. However, officers will take a robust stance against those whose behaviour falls below the standard we expect and who choose to act outside of the law.”

Alex Baker, Labour MP for Aldershot, said that the situation had been “exacerbated” by people from outside the local community.

In a statement posted on X, she wrote: “I have been liaising with Hampshire Police this evening regarding a significant incident at Potter’s International Hotel in Aldershot, where a peaceful protest descended into intimidating behaviour.

“I have visited the scene myself this evening and have been in close touch with the Chief Inspector.

“This incident was exacerbated by people from outside our community who came here determined to cause unrest.

“I would like to pay tribute to the brave police officers who worked hard to restore order.

“There is no justification for disorderly behaviour and these scenes do not represent Aldershot and Farnborough.

“We all support our shared right to peacefully protest, but we will not stand for people coming to our towns determined to stir up trouble and divide our community.”