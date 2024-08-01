Meghan and Harry to visit Colombia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia at the invitation of the country’s vice president Francia Marquez.

Meghan and Harry will tour the South American nation later in the year, travelling to the capital Bogota and coastal areas of the country.

Ms Marquez, a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, said in a statement: “During their trip, the duke and duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

“In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

“In addition to these meaningful interactions, the duke and duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”