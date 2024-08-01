Family pay tribute to ‘kind’ teenager who died after his kayak capsized

The parents of an 18-year-old boy who died after his kayak capsized in Norfolk have paid tribute to their “kind, loving, funny and thoughtful” son.

Cory Chilvers had been using an inflatable kayak on the Middle Level Main Drain in Wiggenhall St Germans, around four miles south of King’s Lynn, Norfolk Police said.

A member of the public called emergency services after the teenager disappeared underwater at around 3.49pm on Sunday, according to the force.

The kayak, initially reported as a canoe, was recovered on the day he went missing.

Following a search, which included a specialist underwater team from the Metropolitan Police, the body of the teenage boy was found in the water at Middle Level Main Drain on Wednesday, police said.

In a statement released through Norfolk Police, Cory’s parents tribute to their son and said he will be “forever missed.”

They said: “We would like to pay tribute to our son, our first heartbeat, Adam’s big brother, Brianna’s love, grandson, nephew, cousin and to our friend Cory Chilvers, who we lost tragically on July 28.

“We will always remember him as a kind, loving, funny and thoughtful man who was dedicated to his family, Brianna and his animal family; Alma, horse DeeDee, dog Nylah and cat Sooty.

“He was a great friend to so many and touched the lives of many more.

“He will be forever missed by all who knew him.”

The family went on to thank the emergency services for their actions.