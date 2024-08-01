Fact check: Pay rise for junior doctors includes 8.8% hike from last year

A shadow minister claimed the Government has given junior doctors a 22% pay rise on top of an 8.8% increase announced last year.

Evaluation

The Government’s agreement with the British Medical Association (BMA) will see an average pay increase of 22.3% if it is accepted by members. This is over two years and includes the 8.8% from last year.

The facts

In the fiscal year ending March 2024 junior doctors in England were given an 8.8% pay rise.

The new offer from the Government gives them an additional 4.05% on top of that.

Added to this, the deal gives junior doctors 8.0% for the current fiscal year – which ends in March 2025.

To calculate the total increase, these percentage increases are multiplied together to give an overall increase of around 22.26%.

The shadow cabinet minister deleted the post in which he had made the claim and acknowledged that the “tweet was wrong” in an email to the PA news agency.

Links

Post on X

BMA – BMA to put pay offer to junior doctors in England archived