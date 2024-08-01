‘Anti-Jewish racism’ at BBC needs urgent investigation, say TV and film industry

More than 200 people from the TV and film industry have called for an urgent investigation into allegations of antisemitism at the BBC.

Fulwell 73 managing partner Leo Pearlman, who was an executive producer on 2021 musical film Cinderella, former BBC One controller turned Telegraph columnist Danny Cohen, and former ITV executive Claudia Rosencrantz are among those who signed a letter to members of the BBC Board.

The letter says that “208 BBC staff, contractors, suppliers and contributors from across the television and film industries, the majority of whom are Jewish,” are in “anguish and disbelief” that previous complaints about coverage and social media breaches amid the Israel-Hamas war have not been dealt with.

Leo Pearlman is among the signatories of the letter (Yui Mok/PA)

It says: “We all work in the film and broadcast industries. But we are also members of the wider British Jewish community and can vouch with certainty that there is a loss of faith in the BBC within our community and a widespread opinion that, when it comes to racism and discrimination at the BBC, ‘Jews don’t count’.”

“By contrast, we are certain that were similar incidents to occur at the expense of any other minority, the BBC would show zero tolerance. And with this volume of incidents as documented in our three attachments, they would certainly be worried they might have a serious, institutional racism problem.

“We write to you today to request an urgent formal investigation by the BBC Board into systemic problems of antisemitism and bias at the BBC, alongside senior management’s demonstrable failure to properly address the issue.”

The letter references previous documents, which were sent to BBC chairman Samir Shah in July, in which the group claims there have been multiple breaches of the BBC’s social media guidelines.

They also cited posts from Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, a previous The Apprentice contestant, BBC Arabic staff and others.

Last year, Mr Lineker retweeted a post by a pro-Palestinian group calling for the International Olympic Committee, Fifa and all regional and international sports governing bodies to take “an urgent stance” following thousands of people in Gaza being killed.

The letter cited a retweet from Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker along with posts from BBC Arabic staff and a former Apprentice contestant (John Walton/PA)

He reportedly did it in error, and told The Guardian he had “received threats” and described social media postings on the Hamas-Israel war as “toxic”.

Social media guidelines were updated to say BBC flagship presenters have a “particular responsibility to help to balance commitments to both freedom of expression and impartiality” following Mr Lineker being taken off air last year in the wake of controversy over him comparing the language used to launch the previous government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

The Apprentice contestant Asif Munaf apologised in March this year for his social media posts over Israel and received “specialist training” from the broadcaster.

BBC director-general Tim Davie told MPs in March that some tweets by BBC Arabic staff were “unacceptable”, and maintained that the broadcaster was “acting fairly and judiciously”.

The signatories to the letter also made accusations about “bias and inaccuracy” in the corporation’s reporting and raised concerns about the feelings of BBC staff in correspondence to Mr Davie, the corporation’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore and Mr Shah.

They called Ms Moore’s response “brief and unsatisfactory”, and claimed “many Jewish staff have felt let down by the BBC”, citing reporting from Jewish staff at the corporation.

“Our conclusion from this correspondence should be a matter of shame for the BBC,” the letter says.

BBC director-general Tim Davie told MPs in March that some tweets by BBC Arabic staff were ‘unacceptable’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Unless its professed opposition to racism is untrue, BBC Management seems to think it is better placed than Jews themselves to identify and define what does and doesn’t constitute anti-Jewish racism. And it is repeatedly failing to take any meaningful action.”

Former Panorama producer Neil Grant, who is also a signatory to the letter, said: “When Jews tell you they feel antisemitism, don’t question it or define it for us.

“Simply, Jews don’t count inside the BBC. When we present compelling evidence of the BBC’s institutionalised antisemitism, signed by over 200 colleagues we expect to be listened to and not gaslit especially by the BBC Board who wont even formally discuss our concerns.

“No other minority would be treated in this way. More concerned with reputation management, I am saddened and appalled with the PSB (public service broadcaster) I have adored and supported all my professional life. Enough is enough.”

Mr Davie previously told staff in an email in February that he is “listening” following concerns of abuse of staff, as well as stating that there is “no place at the BBC for racist abuse of any kind” including antisemitism, Islamophobia or racism.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “The BBC Chairman has responded to this letter directly.

“It is a great concern to us if anyone does not feel supported at work and we have well-established and robust processes in place to handle any concerns or complaints raised with us confidentially. We have highlighted these to the signatories of the letter. As an organisation, we stand united against any form of abuse, prejudice or intolerance.

“Editorially, we are committed to the highest standards of impartiality in our journalism and in a small number of cases where there have been mistakes we have acknowledged this. Where staff conduct has fallen below expectations, we have taken action.”

Since October 2023, the BBC has a community group for Arab and Muslim employees, as well as Jewish staff, through the staff-led network BBC Embrace.