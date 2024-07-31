Third of people fear AI could lead to medics missing errors, poll suggests

People are concerned that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the NHS could lead to clinicians missing errors, according to a new survey.

Almost two thirds of NHS workers also voiced worries that using AI will distance them from patients.

The technology could play a “significant role” in easing pressure on the health service, according to think tank The Health Foundation, which carried out the poll, although “some remain unconvinced”.

Health leaders said the needs of patients and their families must be “front and centre” when it comes to developing and rolling out AI in the NHS.

The survey of 1,292 NHS staff and 7,200 members of the public, who were aged 16 or over, found that the use of AI for clinical and administrative purposes in the NHS is supported “on balance”.

Some 76% of health service workers supported its use to help with patient care, along with 54% of the public.

When it came to supporting admin work, 81% of NHS staff were in favour, along with 61% of the public.

Tim Horton, assistant director of insight and analysis at the Health Foundation, said: “Interest is growing rapidly in the potential of artificial intelligence to improve health care, and while it is not a panacea, it could play a significant role in helping to ease NHS pressures and support the workforce.”

The top concerns about AI among the public are the impact of the technology on decision making and how it could change the way staff and patients interact.

Some 30% of those surveyed said they were concerned that healthcare staff will not question AI, potentially missing errors as a result.

More than half of the public (53%) said AI would make them feel distant from NHS staff, a concern that was shared by 65% of healthcare workers, who said they were concerned the technology would distance them from patients.

Some 18% of the public and 11% of NHS staff also said they think AI could make care quality worse.

Mr Horton added: “Capitalising on the potential of AI will require a dedicated strategy to create agreement on priorities and provide greater direction for the NHS and industry.

“And engaging people in decisions about how AI should be used must be at the heart of this.”

He warned that AI “will have to command the confidence of patients, the public and NHS staff” if it is to be “accepted, and the benefits fully realised”.

“The Health Foundation’s research suggests the public and NHS staff, on balance, support the use of AI for clinical and administrative purposes,” Mr Horton said.

“But some remain unconvinced, and so it’s crucial to engage people in a conversation about the future of health care – in order to understand and address their concerns.”

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive at NHS Providers, added that concerns about AI must be addressed.

He said: “AI has the potential to offer major benefits to patients, staff and healthcare, particularly at a time when the NHS workforce and frontline services continue to be under major strain.

“This data shows NHS staff support for the role AI could play in healthcare and in helping them to do their jobs.

“But there is also scepticism and concern amongst some patients and staff about the impact on care quality, the accuracy of decision making by AI and worries that care could become less personal.

“It is vital that as new technologies are developed and rolled out, the needs of patients and their families are put front and centre to ensure these new services are trusted and that risks are mitigated.

“It is also important that the opportunities presented by AI advances to transform care for patients and improve access to services do not come at the expense of critical investment in core NHS digital and IT infrastructure or in developing the skills of staff who will need to adapt to these new ways of working.”

Dr Vin Diwakar, national director of transformation at NHS England, said: “The NHS is already a leader in testing and rolling out new AI technologies, and it’s good to see that both NHS staff and patients appreciate the potential benefits of using AI to improve patient care.

“We know there is more to do to identify appropriate uses for introducing it safely across the health service, and this will be central to ongoing work to make the NHS fit for the future through digital technology.”